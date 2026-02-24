It is a new era for the Baltimore Ravens, as they move on to Jesse Minter after 18 seasons under John Harbaugh.

But the mission remains the same in 2026 for Lamar Jackson and company, and that's to bring home the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Of course, part of that will be to get back to the NFL playoffs after missing it in 2025, when they finished second in the AFC North Division with an underwhelming 8-9 record.

With the 42-year-old Minter taking over the head-coaching gig, Baltimore has to recapture the competitiveness and consistency that go along with their incredible talent as a team.

“I think it's a capable team in a sense that there's certainly moments throughout the year where they're playing as well as anybody in the league,” Minter told reporters on Tuesday (h/t Jamison Hensley of ESPN).

Minter added: “I think for me, as a optimist and now the coach, that's what jumps out and so there's a consistency level that we got to find.”

With still one of the best quarterbacks in the league in the form of multi-NFL Most Valuable Player Award winner Lamar Jackson, the Ravens will look to make loud noises again in the 2026 campaign under Minter, who was the Los Angeles Chargers' defensive coordinator before heading to Baltimore.

This is Minter's first time as a head coach at any level, but he's proved himself as a winner before when he helped the Michigan Wolverines win the 2023 College Football Playoff championship.

Moreover, Minter wasn't a stranger to Baltimore when he accepted the job, as he used to be part of the team's coaching staff from 2017 to 2020 before going back to the college level.