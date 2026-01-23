The Baltimore Ravens decided it was time for a fresh start when they fired John Harbaugh after 18 years together. Apparently, though, they are not ready to remove all ties from the franchise great. The AFC North squad is hiring Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter to be its new head coach. He spent four years in Baltimore and also won a national championship with Jim Harbaugh at Michigan. Change is necessary sometimes, but it does not always have to be drastic.

The Ravens believe Minter is the one who can help the organization reconnect with its defensive roots following a disappointing season that saw the team finish in the bottom half in both yards and points allowed per game. The 42-year-old understands what makes the franchise and city tick, but he is also his own man.

Mike Macdonald is on the verge of leading the Seattle Seahawks to the Super Bowl after breaking away from the Harbaugh tree, and fans are hopeful Minter can achieve similar success with superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson. Baltimore is equipped to make a swift turnaround and reestablish itself as an AFC contender. The Ravens just need the right sidelines commander to properly organize their talent.

Is Minter cut out for the job? Although the future is uncertain, we will do our best to determine if this is an auspicious hire. It's report card time.

The Ravens are trying to get their edge back

Everyone knows there is a significant difference between being an excellent coordinator and effective head coach, but Jesse Minter was one of the most qualified candidates in the current cycle. After plugging away at smaller schools like Indiana State and Georgia State, he joined the Ravens as a defensive assistant in 2017. The college wide receiver climbed the ladder and was eventually promoted to defensive backs coach for the 2020-21 campaign. Minter learned under John Harbaugh and used Baltimore as a springboard to the SEC.

A one-year DC stint with Vandy is difficult to evaluate given the state of the program at the time, but the results were not pretty. He remained a respected defensive mind despite the turbulence and received a life-changing call from Jim Harbaugh.

Under Minter's leadership, Michigan attained the top defense in the country and suffocated Michael Penix Jr. and a dynamic Washington offense to win the 2023-24 national title. He suffered the consequences of the Wolverines' sign-stealing scandal — got hit with a one-year show-cause order from the NCAA — but he is still credited as one of the individuals who pushed the program over the top. Minter's stock has only risen since he left Ann Arbor.

His strong working relationship with the younger Harbaugh continued to pay dividends, as they linked back up in the NFL. Minter reinvigorated an ailing Chargers team and oversaw the best scoring defense in the league in his first year on the job. LA remained stingy this past season, ranking fifth in yards per game and ninth in points. Although the Bolts' playoff anguish has persisted, Jesse Minter helped reshape the squad's identity.

Besides achieving positive results, he also inspired great respect from his players. Derwin James gushed over the now-former coordinator's capabilities. Baltimore is happy to have him back.

A new era is officially underway in Charm City

Hiring a John Harbaugh pupil after firing the man himself is understandably worrying some fans, but Minter's track record deserved a serious look from Ravens brass. He is a defensive savant, and this franchise is historically at its best when it thrives on that side of the ball.

When Baltimore reached the AFC Championship in 2023-24, it owned the NFL's top scoring defense. The unit regressed in each of the last two years, putting the burden on Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry to keep the team relevant. The Ravens need more balance. Minter gets the most out of his talent, and if he does so in 2026, fans should anticipate the physical brand of football that defined the city for the last two-plus decades.

Derwin James returned to the upper echelon of safeties under Minter after an underwhelming 2023-24 season. Just imagine what two-time All-Pro Kyle Hamilton can accomplish in his system. Of course, there is a potential drawback that could emerge in the Jesse Minter era.

Considering the Ravens boast a two-time MVP Award winner at QB, there is an argument to be made that owner Steve Bisciotti should have hired an offensive-minded individual for the head coach position. Jackson is the focal point of the franchise, so it is only natural to maximize his impact. Additionally, Baltimore has repeatedly struggled in crucial red-zone plays during the last few years.

Yes, there have been inexcusable drops that play-calling cannot correct, but the Ravens must become a better situational football team. Perhaps someone like Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak would have been a more practical choice. What if Jackson and the organization do not reach a contract extension? What happens when Father Time inevitably catches up to Derrick Henry? What if Baltimore's pass-catchers remain inconsistent?

These are all questions that new HC Jesse Minter may have to answer at some point. A defensive specialist could be less prepared to address them. Because of my own uncertainty, which I admit could swiftly be invalidated, I will slightly dock the Ravens in my grading of this move. Minter is still a promising candidate on paper, though.

A new era is dawning in Charm City, and yes, it looks quite similar to the old one. But is that so bad? Emphasizing longstanding Ravens values with a fresh twist could be all the antidote this franchise requires. Stay tuned.

Final Grade: A-