On Sunday afternoon, the Baltimore Ravens got back into the win column with a home win over the Chicago Bears, improving their record to 2-5 on the young 2025 NFL season. Making matters more impressive was the fact that the Ravens were able to get this one done without quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was still sidelined with a hamstring injury he suffered against the Kansas City Chiefs despite returning to practice last week.

Now, fans are hoping that the former two-time league MVP will be back soon to help the Ravens make a push to turn their season around, and recently, the team got a positive update in that regard.

“We’ll expect him to be out there Thursday night,” said Ravens head coach John Harbaugh during a recent media availability, per the Ravens' official team account on X, formerly Twitter, via NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport also added on X that “the Ravens list QB Lamar Jackson as a full participant, with all eyes on TNF,” for Monday's practice session.

Jackson got injured late in the second half of the Ravens' loss to the Chiefs earlier this season, at a time when the game was already, for all intents and purposes, out of reach. He has since missed home losses to the Houston Texans and Los Angeles Rams, but the team was able to rebound without him on Sunday against Chicago.

On Thursday, the Ravens will take the field against the Miami Dolphins, looking to inch closer to the .500 mark. Helping matters out is the fact that the Pittsburgh Steelers have lost two straight games, including Sunday evening's contest against the Green Bay Packers, so the AFC North race is far from over even as the season passes its one third point.

In any case, the Ravens and Dolphins are slated to kick off on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET from Miami.