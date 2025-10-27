While it was a weird injury mix-up dealing with Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson, he would miss his third straight game last Sunday, with the expectation that he'll be ready for next Thursday's game against the Miami Dolphins. With even the NFL looking into how the Ravens listed Jackson, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports about the possibility of the quarterback finally making his return.

Schefter was on “The Pat McAfee Show,” where he spoke about the quarterbacks that he feels will return this upcoming week, as there are others besides Jackson who are in question. Still, Schefter would say that he is “pretty confident” that Jackson is back playing with Baltimore against the Dolphins on Thursday.

“Well, I think the guys that I feel pretty confident will be back this week. Lamar Jackson Thursday night in Miami,” Schefter said. “I think we see him back this week. JJ McCarthy, I think we see him back this week against the Detroit Lions. I think we see Kyler Murray on Monday night. Then you raised a few of the other guys. Bryce Young, Carolina, ankle injury. Could be back, we’ll see. Brock Purdy could be back; we’ll see.”

"I'm pretty confident that Lamar Jackson and JJ McCarthy will be back this week.. I also think Kyler Murray will be back on Monday night and Brock Purdy could be back for the 49ers"@AdamSchefter #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/iVgoayOq8z — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 27, 2025

Ravens release statement regarding confusing Lamar Jackson change

When the Ravens released a statement about Jackson's change in injury status, it had the football world confused since he logged a full practice, but would quickly be downgraded the next day and ruled out for last Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.

“Lamar Jackson was present for and participated fully in our entire Friday practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Bears,” the team's statement wrote on Saturday. “Upon further evaluation today and after conferring with the league office, because Lamar didn't take starter reps in practice, we updated our report to reflect his practice participation.”

At any rate, Baltimore would beat the Bears without Jackson on Sunday, 30-16, as Tyler Huntley was the quarterback filling in for Jackson. With the Ravens now at 2-5, the team looks to build a winning streak as they next face Miami on Thursday night, as despite a frustrating season, the Dolphins are coming off an impressive victory against the Atlanta Falcons.