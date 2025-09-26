After falling to the Detroit Lions in Week 3, the Baltimore Ravens have another difficult matchup in Week 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs. But if tight end Isaiah Likely were to play, the Ravens would at least have another dynamic option on their offense.

Likely has been out all season with a foot injury. He was limited in Wednesday's walkthrough session, perhaps pointing to him getting closer to play. If it were solely up to head coach John Harbaugh, Likely would be on the field.

However, the Ravens are staying cautious with their tight end. Ultimately, Harbaugh still isn't certain if Likely will suit up against the Chiefs, via Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.

“It depends on what's bet for us and the team in terms of, we'll watch the tape, see how his numbers look. It's going to be a tough environment. He has practiced one week, but he looked really good. So is he ready to go in there, in this game against those guys and play at the top, top level and help us win the game? Or is somebody else more well suited.”

“But he could do it, looks good to me,” Harbaugh concluded. “We'll just have to see if it's the best thing for us on Sunday. We haven't really decided that yet.”

Mark Andrews was completely non-existent in the offense before catching six passes for 91 yards and two touchdowns against the Lions. Lamar Jackson will likely try to get him even more involved. But adding Likely back into the fray gives Baltimore's passing game a completely different element.

During the 2024 campaign, the tight end set new career-highs across the board with 42 receptions for 477 yards and six touchdowns. If Andrews is at the top of the game, it'll be difficult to stop the two tight end set.

But for that to happen, Likely needs to be on the gridiron. Heading into the weekend, Harbaugh still isn't sure if he will be.