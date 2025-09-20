The Baltimore Ravens are set to take on the Detroit Lions in Week 3 in a “Monday Night Football” matchup. However, the team is experiencing some injuries early on in the season that could affect them against Detroit. On Saturday, it appears the organization will officially be without Isaiah Likely.

Reports indicate that Likely, who is 25 years old, is ruled out of the Lions-Ravens game with a foot injury, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. The third-year tight end joins Kyle Van Noy and Nnamdi Madubuike on Baltimore's inactive list.

“The Ravens officially ruled out TE Isaiah Likely (foot), LB Kyle Van Noy (hamstring), and DL Nnamdi Madubuike (neck) for Monday night's game vs. Detroit.”

Article Continues Below

This will be Likely's third consecutive game missed this season, as he has yet to make his 2025-26 season debut. Mark Andrews, who is the Ravens go-to starting tight end, will resume his role in the offense. Meanwhile, Charlie Kolar will serve as the backup once again with Isaiah Likely ruled out. Likely can make big plays for the offense when his number is called, but Baltimore will have to wait at least one more game before getting back in action.

Expectations are for Likely to eventually become a starting tight end in the league. But for now, he's been excelling as the backup behind Andrews. He recorded career highs last season, finishing with 42 receptions, 477 yards, and six touchdowns. His athleticism creates favorable matchups against opposing defenses, and we should see him making plays once he eventually returns to the field.

Until then, the Ravens will have to continue relying on Andrews out of the tight end position. Additionally, wide receivers Zay Flowers and DeAndre Hopkins will play key roles in the passing game. Baltimore's offense should remain high-powered as long as Lamar Jackson is under center and Derrick Henry is in the backfield.