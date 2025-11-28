The Baltimore Ravens entered their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals on a four-game winning streak. However, that was quickly vanquished by the Bengals via a 32-14 Thanksgiving night victory.

With the loss, the Ravens fell to 6-6 on the year. Their playoff hopes took a massive hit as well. Baltimore's chances of winning the AFC North dropped from 70 to 57 percent. Furthermore, Baltimore's overall playoff odds dropped from 72 to 57 percent, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

The biggest storyline entering the game was the return of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. After a long injury layoff, he managed to completed 24-of-46 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns. He returned with full control of the offense and proved his explosive capabilities didn't go anywhere.

On the flip side though, the Thanksgiving matchup was a low point for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. He completed 17-of-32 passes for 246 scoreless yards and an interception. Furthermore, he added just 27 yards on the ground.

Even after their Week 13 win, the Bengals rank dead last in total defense, allowing 410 yards per game. Jackson was expected to have a much bigger performance.

Still, the Ravens' biggest concerns is now their chances of making the playoffs. While they started a brutal, 1-5, Baltimore rallied back to get in the hunt. Having Jackson under center again after injury was only expected to increase their postseason odds.

The Ravens will have a difficult stretch to end the season, having to play the Bengals again, the New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers twice. How Baltimore responds will determine if Jackson and company are playing playoff football or not.