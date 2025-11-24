The Baltimore Ravens got to above the .500 mark for the first time this season on Sunday with a home win over the New York Jets. While it wasn't a virtuoso performance, the Ravens did what they needed to do to secure a relatively comfortable win over a weak opponent.

The Ravens are seemingly getting healthy at the right time heading into the stretch run of the season; however, on Monday afternoon, the team got a rough update regarding star quarterback Lamar Jackson.

“#Ravens list Lamar Jackson with a toe injury now. He’s listed as not practicing on a projected injury report. From knee, to ankle, to toe, the rhythm of not practicing at the start of the week holds,” reported NFL insider Mike Garafolo on X, formerly Twitter.

Jackson has dealt with a plethora of injuries so far this season, the most notable of which was a hamstring injury he suffered early in the season vs the Kansas City Chiefs that kept him out of the lineup for multiple weeks, during which time the Ravens free-fell down the standings.

However, the Ravens have since rebounded to win five straight games, with Jackson playing some solid football over that stretch, even if it hasn't been quite up to his MVP standards just yet.

The Ravens have a short week this week, with a game against the divisional rival Cincinnati Bengals looming on Thanksgiving. This being the case, Baltimore fans will certainly hope that Jackson's injury is not something that will linger for the next few days.