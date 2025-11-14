The Baltimore Ravens do not have to worry about their star player missing this weekend's contest against the Cleveland Browns. Ravens' Lamar Jackson saw a concerning injury update on Wednesday as he did not practice. However, he returned to practice the next day.

Here is what Jackson said about his knee injury after practice on Thursday.

“Things like that happen.”

It's another common injury that often occurs. NFL players are rarely playing 100% healthy, as they usually all have at least something that is bothering them.

Jackson is going to start on Sunday against the Browns, aiming to win three straight games since his return and four straight overall.

Article Continues Below

A win for the Ravens would get them back to .500 after a 1-5 start. The beginning of their schedule was difficult; now, it finishes on a much easier path. The Ravens lost games to eventual playoff teams and Super Bowl contenders: Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs, and a potential playoff contender, the Houston Texans.

After the Browns game this Sunday, the Ravens take on the New York Jets, Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Bengals again for four straight games. That is their chance to leapfrog the Steelers in the division. The Ravens and Steelers will also meet in Week 18, which could be the game that decides the AFC North.

After the blowout loss to the Texans, the Ravens' defense has stepped up in a major way. The most points allowed in a game since was 19 to the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday. They held the Miami Dolphins to six points, and the Rams only managed to score 17 points.

The defense has another chance to pick up where they left off, taking on Dillon Gabriel. The Ravens beat the Browns 41-17 in Week 2.