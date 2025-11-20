Lamar Jackson is making significant progress towards recovering from a recent injury ahead of the Baltimore Ravens' Week 12 matchup for the 2025 NFL season.

Jackson has had injuries affect his availability on the field for the Ravens. A hamstring injury he sustained against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4 had him miss three consecutive games before he came back in Week 9.

The star quarterback picked up another injury, this time involving the ankle. It had him miss Wednesday's practice, but it wasn't enough to keep him out of Thursday's session, per reporter Jamison Hensley.

“Lamar Jackson has returned to practice Thursday. Jackson missed Wednesday’s practice with an ankle injury,” Hensley wrote.

Lamar Jackson has returned to practice Thursday. Jackson missed Wednesday's practice with an ankle injury.

What's next for Lamar Jackson, Ravens

It's positive news for the Ravens to get about Lamar Jackson, who they need to stay healthy as the second half of the 2025 campaign progresses.

Baltimore is 4-3 in the games Jackson played, going 1-2 in the contests they missed his presence. They have shaken off a slow start as they are gaining momentum with wins following the star quarterback's return from the hamstring injury.

In the seven games Jackson took part in, he completed 117 passes for 1,442 yards and 15 touchdowns and three interceptions. He also added 39 rushes for 226 yards and a touchdown on the ground, remaining active as an elite dual-threat quarterback.

Baltimore has a 5-5 record on the season, holding the second spot of the AFC North Division standings. They are above the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns while trailing the Pittsburgh Steelers. In terms of the AFC standings, they sit at 10th place. They are above the Miami Dolphins and Bengals while trailing the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans.

The Ravens will continue preparation for their upcoming matchup, being at home. They host the New York Jets on Nov. 23 at 1 p.m. ET.