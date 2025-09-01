With the Baltimore Ravens taking on the Buffalo Bills in Week 1 of the regular season, there could be some fans who have bad flashbacks from the divisional playoff game between the two teams, where the former lost, 27-25. As fans lock in their bold predictions for the Ravens this season, the one moment from the aforementioned playoff game that people remember is the dropped two-point conversion pass by tight end Mark Andrews.

There is no denying that Andrews' stock in the NFL has dropped, which likely gives him the motivation to have a bounce-back season. The same sentiments would be echoed by Baltimore star offensive lineman Ronnie Stanley, saying that not only is he a “true warrior,” but he's ready to “prove himself” again.

“Yeah, I mean, every game is going to be important to him,” Stanley said, according to Jamison Hensley. “I know the type of competitor Mark is, you know, he's not going to let one moment, you know, one bad thing happen to set him back. You know, he's a true warrior. He's going to push forward through those moments. And I know he's excited to prove himself, you know, and everyone else that he's still that guy.”

Ravens OT Ronnie Stanley on how he thinks Mark Andrews will handle returning to Buffalo after dropped 2-point conversion: “I know the type of competitor Mark is. He’s not going to let one moment – one bad thing – set him back. He’s a true warrior.” pic.twitter.com/qwoMb18Ivq — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) September 1, 2025

Ronnie Stanley on the Ravens being excited to face the Bills in Week 1

Article Continues Below

While some believe that the Ravens should have traded Ravens before the start of the season, he is still on the roster with himself, star quarterback Lamar Jackson, and others ready to make their claim on the AFC. Especially with the first game against Buffalo, Stanley would mention how they are “very excited” for the contest.

“Yeah. I mean, you know, definitely that was the last place, you know, we played last season, and to be able to start off the season like that,” Stanley said. “You know, it's definitely has been talked about, and we're very excited for that opportunity.”

Ronnie Stanley said the Ravens are “excited about the opportunity” to start the season in Buffalo where Baltimore’s 2024 season ended pic.twitter.com/kHLFFFEc87 — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) September 1, 2025

At any rate, Baltimore looks to further improve after finishing 12-5 last season, winning the AFC North.