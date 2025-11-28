It couldn’t have gone much worse for the Baltimore Ravens against the Bengals. And players are even calling for changes. Furthermore, it’s time to put the Ravens on fraud watch after the five-turnover disaster versus the Bengals.

A five-game winning streak came to a crushing halt for the Ravens, who fell to 32-14. Joe Burrow had a lot to do with it. And the Ravens embarrassed themselves.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson was awful

He completed just 17 of 32 passes for 246 yards and an interception. He lost two fumbles. But worst of all, Jackson threw some of the most hideous passes he’s hoisted in his NFL career.

Jackson had chances to make big plays. And he made a few. But the misses. It looked like his rookie year, when he completed only 58 percent of his passes, and people questioned whether he could be a full-time NFL starting quarterback.

Is he injured? Maybe. But he finally showed some burst with his legs after two games of running in quicksand.

Furthermore, without Jackson playing at an elite level, the Ravens are not playoff worthy. Super Bowl worthy? That’s a joke.

Jackson tried to make it simple, according to ESPN.

“I just got to play consistent,” he said.

You think?

“I got to make those throws,” Jackson said. “I don't miss them in practice. So I shouldn't be missing them in the game.”

Lamar Jackson’s teammates are supporting him

“I have no complaints,” Ravens tight end Mark Andrews said. “He's our guy, and I have full trust in him. Football is a way of life. Sometimes bad things happen.”

Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton said they stand behind their leader.

“He's a competitor, and he's one of the best two-time MVPs for a reason,” Hamilton said. “So even LeBron [James] has an off night.”

At least James has chips. Jackson has zero. And Jackson hasn’t even played for a chip.

Still, those guys need to play better. Zay Flowers needs to quit pouting about Jackson’s horrible throws and hang on to the football. His fourth-quarter fumble ended any hope of a comeback.

But there’s good news for the Ravens

The Ravens are in a weak AFC North division. They only have to chase down the Steelers. They temporarily caught them before the Bengals debacle.

However, they get two shots at the Steelers. First up in Week 14 at home. That’s become a must-win game unless the Steelers lose to the Bills on Sunday.

Another part of the good news is that the defense has been respectable. The 32 points scored by the Bengals had more to do with the turnovers than anything else.

If Jackson gets back on track, the defense can help them win the division.

The NFL “experts” need to hush

Cam Newton’s take about the Ravens didn’t age well. Here’s what he said, according to First Take via baltimoreravens.com.

“As long as Lamar Jackson is in Baltimore, they will always be Super Bowl threats,” Newton said. “This team was created to be dominant in November, December, and January, having an opportunity to play in February. So, yes, they are still a Super Bowl threat.”

Man, Cam. That’s the kind of take that cuts short your career on First Take. There has to be legitimacy to your claims. You can’t keep throwing flowers at a team just because of what a guy has done in the past.

Dan Orlovsky had a more realistic take.

“I have seen Lamar get tackled one on one this year more than I've seen Lamar get tackled in combination of his whole career,” Orlovsky said. “I don't think he's remotely close to being healthy. Can they get there because of the past and the respect? Yes. But right now, this offense cannot win a Super Bowl.”

The remaining schedule won’t be easy

Aside from playing the Eagles twice, the Ravens have the Bengals on the road, the Patriots, and the Packers.

It’s conceivable that the Ravens could lose all of those games. After a 1-5 start faded from the memory with a push to 6-5, the Ravens are looking vulnerable again.

Right now, they would be underdogs in at least three of those games. We will see how it shakes out, but this team is in trouble unless Jackson gets back to the way he played in 2025.