The Baltimore Ravens watched Isaiah Likely battle back from an early season injury to contribute. He's caught 13 passes for 128 yards since then. But he was on the wrong end of an end zone blunder against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thanksgiving.

Lamar Jackson hit Likely down the middle. The athletic TE then picked up extra yards and had his sights set on the end zone. He managed to hop over one Bengals defender — but lost control of the football.

Cincinnati received the ball back on a touchback, as the ball bounced out of bounds.

Isaiah Likely was SO CLOSE to the endzone, but instead the ball was fumbled for a touchback

The play would've been Likely's longest touchdown reception of the season, as it would've covered 44 yards and hand Baltimore a 14-6 lead in the second quarter. But another angle showed how costly Likely's fumble was.

In-arena look at the Isaiah Likely fumble RIGHT at the endzone

Cincinnati managed to get a field goal after the end zone miscue. This game presented a crucial one for the Ravens in staying involved in the playoffs plus AFC North title race.

Reactions spark for failed Isaiah Likely TD in Ravens vs. Bengals

It's not the first time Likely was part of an “almost” touchdown in front of the NBC cameras.

Likely is best known for catching this near touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs, as reminded by BetMGM.

Isaiah Likely is the king of almost making great plays

Fans already were cringing at the possibility of watching Baltimore lose this game with the fumble being the decider. Likely began to earn blame for “killing” the momentum on the side of the home team.

However, the 25-year-old managed to redeem himself later in the game. Jackson pulled off his uncanny mobility to keep this passing play alive and complete this 30-yarder to Likely. And this time the TE hung on to the ball.

The way Lamar extended this play

CINvsBAL on NBC

Likely led the Ravens with three catches for 81 yards before halftime. His team trailed 9-7 at the half.