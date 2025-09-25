The Baltimore Ravens are all of a sudden in a must-win situation after falling to 1-2 with a Week 3 loss to the Detroit Lions on Monday night, and now they have to get things right on Sunday on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Unfortunately for the Ravens, they will have to get the job done on Sunday without one of their most important defensive players. Standout defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike is still dealing with a neck injury and John Harbaugh said he will miss his second consecutive game, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Madubuike suffered the injury during the Ravens' Week 2 win over the Cleveland Browns and did not play on Monday night against the Lions. He was dearly missed as a space-eater in the middle of the defense both against the run and the pass, as the Lions ran for 224 yards on the ground and the Ravens went without a sack for the first time in four years without him in the lineup.

At the moment, it's not clear when Madubuike may be able to get back on the field, but the signs at the moment are pretty concerning. Harbaugh wouldn't comment on a potential timetable for the big man and is concerned about the injury, via Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

Article Continues Below

“Harbaugh said he is concerned about Nnamdi Madubuike,” Zrebiec wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Said he won’t play Sunday. Asked if it’s a long term thing, Harbaugh said he’s not been given green light to comment.”

Without Madubuike, it will be very difficult for the Ravens to contain Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs star has been destroying defenses with his scrambling all season long, and he will have chances to again on Sunday without Madubuike pushing the pocket in the middle.

The Ravens did get some good injury news on the offensive side of the ball on Wednesday. Harbaugh said that he hopes tight end Isaiah Likely can make his season debut, via Zrebiec.

Likely forms one of the best tight end duos in football with Mark Andrews when he is healthy, and having them both on the field together makes Baltimore very difficult to defend. Andrews scored a pair of touchdowns on Monday night, and having Likely back in the lineup should open up even more opportunities for the both of them.