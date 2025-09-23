The Baltimore Ravens respond to their heartbreaking 41-40 season-opening loss to the Buffalo Bills with a 41-17 rout of the Cleveland Browns in Week 2. And the Ravens’ offense once again pulled out all the stops in a Monday Night Football showdown against the Detroit Lions.

Despite the team scoring 81 points and racking up 674 total yards over the first two weeks of the season, Mark Andrews had been quiet. A long-time staple of the Ravens’ offense, the veteran tight end entered Monday’s contest with two receptions for seven scoreless yards through two weeks.

But that changed quickly as Andrews got involved early against Detroit. And, with the score tied 14-14 in the third quarter, he hauled in his first touchdown of the season. The highlight-reel grab gave the Ravens their first (and only) lead of the game.

Facing 3rd & goal from the Lions’ 14-yard-line with just under nine minutes remaining in the third quarter, Lamar Jackson turned to Andrews. The eighth-year veteran beat strong coverage by linebacker Alex Anzalone. Jackson led him with the pass and Andrews made a diving catch near the right pylon.

MARK ANDREWS DIVING TD CATCH FOR THE RAVENS LEAD 🔥pic.twitter.com/IAzCMlv8m3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 23, 2025

The sensational grab capped an 11-play, 73-yard drive and put Baltimore up 21-14.

Mark Andrews scores twice in MNF slugfest

Prior to the game Jared Goff told reporters the Lions had something to prove after the Ravens emphatic 38-6 win over Detroit in 2023. Andrews may also feel the need to atone for a previous performance.

The three-time Pro Bowler made an uncharacteristic mistake on a pivotal play in Baltimore’s 27-25 Divisional Round loss to the Buffalo Bills. Andrews dropped a two-point conversion attempt that would have tied the game. Instead, the Ravens were eliminated from the postseason.

On Monday, Andrews hauled in a clutch touchdown in almost the exact same spot on the field. He then added another score late as Baltimore attempted a furious comeback. Andrews led all Baltimore pass catchers with six receptions for 91 yards and two scores.

However, the Lions’ offense proved too explosive. Running backs David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs combined for 218 yards and four scores. The dynamic backfield duo helped the Lions to a 38-30 Week 3 win over Baltimore.