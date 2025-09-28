The Baltimore Ravens might have to finish their Week 4 game against the Kansas City Chiefs without star left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who exited with an early injury.

Stanley entered Week 4 as a game-time decision and was cleared just before kickoff. However, he left the game early in the first quarter, favoring the same ankle that had bothered him throughout the week. The Ravens confirmed that he is questionable to return on X, formerly Twitter.

The Ravens are limited to Roger Rosengarten and Joe Noteboom at tackle if Stanley is unable to return. Baltimore signed Noteboom in the offseason specifically to have depth behind Stanley.

Entering Week 4, Stanley has played all but three of the team's offensive snaps on the year. Stanley played 100 percent of the offensive snaps in Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs, and again in Week 3 against the Detroit Lions.

This is a developing story.