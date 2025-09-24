The Baltimore Ravens travel to Arrowhead Stadium to face the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend. After the Ravens stumbled against the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football, they look to bounce back. This Ravens-Chiefs Week 4 showdown will pit two excellent quarterbacks against one another. However, both teams are 1-2 and looking to pick things up. These Ravens bold predictions will paint a picture of what could happen this weekend against the Chiefs.

Baltimore is currently the favorite to win this game, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Surprisingly, the oddsmakers don't like Kansas City's hopes despite the game being at Arrowhead. The Ravens will also be playing on short rest, as they are coming off a loss on Monday. Meanwhile, the Chiefs finally earned their first win after an 0-2 start.

Many things may happen this weekend, as two potential AFC contenders battle it out. Now, it's time to unpack three Ravens bold predictions and what could happen in their clash with the Chiefs in Week 4.

Lamar Jackson runs for over 100 yards

Baltimore's defense is ruining what could be a fantastic season for Lamar Jackson. So far, he is producing solid results. Jackson has passed for 722 yards, completing 72 percent of his passes with nine touchdowns and no interceptions. Additionally, he has run 15 times for 118 yards and one touchdown while averaging 7.9 yards per carry.

The biggest takeaway from all this is that he is not running nearly as much as he did last season. Yet, the potential is there, and Jackson has done a lot of damage against the Chiefs before. Just last season, Jackson opened up the season by running for 122 yards against the Chiefs in Week 1. Moreover, he has run for over 100 yards in two of five career games against the Chiefs. The Ravens are 1-2, and that means they must take action to improve.

Jackson usually starts to run when he feels the line beginning to collapse, and his receivers are not able to generate separation. Then, he finds some open lanes and extends the drive. Jackson also usually runs when the defense targets his running back, and in this case, it means having to shoulder the load.

After getting sacked seven times by the Lions, Jackson will be able to escape and find more running room in Kansas City.

Derrick Henry cannot get past Chiefs' defense

Derrick Henry has melted down twice this season, and it has cost his team on both occasions. So far, he has rushed 41 times for 242 yards while averaging 5.9 yards per carry and tallying three touchdowns. But the biggest cause for concern has been three fumbles, two of which he has lost.

In the loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 1, Henry had a grave error that gave Josh Allen a chance to complete his comeback. This past Monday, Henry fumbled again, which allowed the Lions to extend their lead. The Chiefs stuffed Henry in Week 1 last season, allowing just 13 rushes on 46 yards. Yes, he did score a touchdown, but Henry was unable to do much of anything else against Kansas City. Because of this, it forced Jackson to do most of the work on the ground.

Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo will have his hands full with Jackson and Henry. The consensus is that he will likely focus on Henry first, forcing Jackson to test his defense. If that happens, the Chiefs could potentially force the Ravens into one-dimensional football, especially if Kansas City can get the lead early.

Ravens' defense allows Patrick Mahomes to have a big game

Patrick Mahomes will still be without his top receivers. Regardless, he is facing a Ravens defense that is in turmoil and picking up the scraps after the Lions ate them alive.

Mahomes has not been that great this season. Currently, he has just 669 yards while throwing for three touchdowns and one interception. But this will be the worst defense, statistically, that Mahomes has faced. The potential is there for Mahomes to pass for 300 yards for the first time this season. Notably, he went 20-for-38 while passing for 291 yards and one touchdown in the Week 1 game against the Ravens last season.

This Baltimore defense set records for all the wrong reasons on Monday Night Football, and it does not look like it's getting better anytime soon. For now, they will have the advantage of not having to guard Rashee Rice (suspended) but might have to face Xavier Worthy in a limited role. They have struggled against Allen and Jared Goff. Alarmingly, this defense has had offenses backed up to the other side of the field and still allowed points. This is something that John Harbaugh and company must fix if they want to have a chance to contain Mahomes and the Chiefs.