When trying to decipher whether the Buffalo Bills can beat the Broncos, NFL experts agree that Josh Allen has to don the cape. The good news is that he has been a full practice participant. But here are four reasons the Bills’ Super Bowl dreams still live beyond Josh Allen.

Let’s hit the first nail on the head. Allen must be his best version. If he plays a so-so game, the Bills won’t be able to win in the Mile High environment. He must convert key downs with his legs or on-target passes on the move.

But for those who think everything hangs on Allen, they're selling some other folks short.

No. 1 — Bills RB James Cook

Some people will look at Cook getting only 46 yards on 15 carries against the Jaguars and write off the Bills’ chances of running the ball against the Broncos. After all, the Jaguars entered the game as the No. 1 run defense, and the Broncos are ranked No. 2.

However, let’s look at late in the season for the Broncos. They gave up 152 yards to the Raiders in Week 14. The Chiefs punched them for 128 yards in Week 17. And the Chargers got 116 in Week 18. In other words, it can be done. So, let’s not give too much weight to the 26 attempts for 79 yards the Bills had against the Jaguars.

Cook is a premier NFL running back. He rushed for an NFL-best 1,621 yards this season. To think that the Broncos will automatically shut him down isn’t logical. It ignores an entire body of regular-season work.

And if Cook cuts loose for say 80 or 90 yards rushing or more, things are going to be a lot easier for Allen to keep the chains moving and get the ball into the end zone.

Plus, Cook is valuable as a receiver. If he can get a reasonable amount of good runs early in the game, look for the Bills to sneak him out on an intermediate or deep route. And one big play could be the difference in this contest, which should be tight.

Another reason Cook could get loose is that the Broncos may have been caught up in the it’s-all-about-Josh hype, according to atozsports.com.

“(Allen is) incredible,” Broncos QB Bo Nix said. “He’s the MVP of the league for a reason. He continues to make play after play when sort of the game’s not necessarily looking like he can make the play. He just goes out there and does superhero stuff. I think one of the things that separates him is just his toughness, his ability to go play after play at his maximum velocities, his peak performance. He’s just kind of a generational talent.”

No. 2 — Bills HC Sean McDermott

McDermott has been crushed by many NFL observers and fans as a playoff failure. But is he really? His career record is 8-7. And yes, he hasn’t won the big one yet.

But, remember, his team scored with 13 seconds left in the 2021 Divisional Round against the Chiefs. That game was over. But then it wasn’t. Patrick Mahomes pulled off a miracle and pushed the game into overtime. The Chiefs won, 42-36.

And while McDermott took heat for not playing the right defense at the end of regulation, he guided his team into a prime chance for a victory. In 2023, a missed 44-yard field goal in the final minutes of the AFC Championship game prevented an overtime chance for Allen and the Bills.

Also, last year, the Bills had so many chances in a heartbreaking 32-29 loss.

Add these up, and McDermott has gotten his team close. This is his ninth year, and his team has won a playoff game in each of the last six years. The Bills haven’t failed in the playoffs. They just haven’t gotten over the hump.

Yes, the challenge is tough, McDermott acknowledged, according to denversports.com

“Yeah, I’m sure that feels good for them. You know, getting that rest and that No. 1 seed. They’ve earned it. They’ve got a great team, all three phases,” McDermott said.

Article Continues Below

However, McDermott is a plus, not a minus. And he consistently puts his team in a position to win playoff games.

No. 3 — Bills’ defense

How many points will it take to beat the Broncos, and what do the Bills still have left for receivers?

It may only take 21-24 points to win this game. The Bills don’t have a good run defense, but the Broncos’ ground game is not scary. RJ Harvey has 540 yards to lead the healthy group. JK Dobbins is still trying to work back from an injury. The next top rusher is Bo Nix with 346 yards.

Plus, the Bills could get help against the run if Ed Oliver returns. In his short work this season, he posted a Pro Football Focus run grade of 90.4.

And if the Broncos have to air it out? The Bills have the No. 1 pass defense in the NFL. They allowed just 156.9 yards per game in the regular season. And they held the red-hot Trevor Lawrence to 207 yards, picking him off twice.

There’s reason to believe the Bills could keep the Broncos’ offense in check.

No. 4 — Bills' receivers

Yes, the Bills are banged up. They lost Tyrell Shavers and Gabe Davis, which doesn’t help. But let’s consider what they have left.

Khalil Shakir is a capable receiver. He’s not a big-play guy, but he can make key plays.

Tight ends Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox are both solid contributors. Each may have to step up a little, but players of their level do this all the time in the postseason.

Plus, Brandin Cooks and Keon Coleman are capable of making plays. And the Bills could get a lift if Curtis Samuel returns.

Is this enough? For this matchup against the Broncos, it can be. Allen can make it work. But losing Shavers and Davis doesn’t mean the Bills are done.