The Buffalo Bills have a chance to advance to the AFC Championship this weekend. Buffalo is preparing for a huge game against Denver with absolutely everything on the line. Thankfully, the Bills got some positive injury news ahead of this weekend's big game.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen was a full participant at practice on Wednesday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Allen is officially listed as dealing with foot, knee, and right finger injuries. He was limited at Tuesday's practice alongside defensive tackle Ed Oliver.

This is great news for a Bills team that will need its leader at full strength if they want to win this weekend. Buffalo barely squeaked by Jacksonville last weekend and Denver's defense poses an even greater threat.

In other Bills injury news, Damar Hamlin (pectoral), Matt Prater (quad, calf), and Curtis Samuel (elbow) were also full participants at Wednesday's practice.

Unfortunately, Buffalo was still without Maxwell Hairston (ankle) and Jordan Poyer (hamstring). They also had multiple defensive players who were limited at practice.

Hopefully Buffalo's defense can get healthy enough to complement the offense for this weekend's playoff game.

Josh Allen admits to “tough” challenge the Bills will face against the Broncos

Buffalo will have more than just injuries to contend with against Denver.

Allen explained that it is always “tough” to play against the Broncos, especially when traveling to Mile High.

“Physically it's going to challenge you,” Allen told the media on Tuesday, per CBS Colorado's Romi Bean. “Best thing we can do is not really talk about it… it is an advantage… it's going to be tough but we gotta fight through it.”

The Broncos will have the advantage of playing at a much higher elevation than the rest of the country. Denver's players are used to living and playing at that higher elevation.

This will also be a hugely important home playoff game for the Broncos. That means that the crowd should be incredibly loud, which could present another hurdle for the Bills.

It will be exciting to see if Allen and the Bills are up to the challenge this weekend.

Bills at Broncos kicks off at 4:30PM ET on Saturday.