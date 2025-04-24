What happens in the draft is anybody’s guess, but maybe the Buffalo Bills will get lucky. Or maybe they’ll play it safe and trade down to acquire better depth. But here are three last-minute predictions in the 2025 NFL Draft for the Bills.

The Bills will have to wait a while before their team’s name is called as they sit at No. 30 in the first round. But they’ll be busy soon after as they also have two second-round picks (Nos. 56 and 62). They will miss the third round, but bounce back with selections in Round 4.

What direction will the draft take for the Bills? The pick at No. 30 will set the stage as they need help at edge rusher, linebacker, and cornerback.

Bills will take best-available edge rusher in Round 1

Things might work out nicely for the Bills and head coach Sean McDermott. A lot of mock drafts have good edge rushers still on the board when their first pick rolls around. Included in that mix is Tennessee’s James Pearce Jr.

He ranks No. 33 on Daniel Jeremiah’s big board, according to nfl.com.

“Pearce is a long, lean edge rusher,” Jeremiah wrote. “The Volunteers moved him around in their scheme, and he created havoc from a variety of entry points. His first three steps are very explosive when he’s rushing off the edge. For such a lean-framed player, he can generate a lot of pocket push with his bull rush.

“When he’s used as a walk-around blitzer, he exposes the lack of athleticism along the interior of offensive lines. His pressure rate stands out among his peers in this class.”

Plus, Pearce can get it done against the run, which the Bills would love against the Ravens.

“Against the run, he plays bigger than his weight would suggest,” Jeremiah wrote. “He sets a firm edge, especially against tight ends. Overall, Pearce has double-digit sack potential and should make an immediate impact in the league.”

If the Commanders take Pearce at No. 29, look for the Bills to pivot to Nick Scourton. That’s not a bad consolation prize, according to nfl.com.

“Physical edge presence with the potential for creating havoc on all three downs,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “Scourton can power across the blocker’s face and into gaps, but is an average “set-and-contain” run defender. He plays with adequate hustle and range in pursuit and hits runners with heavy pads.

“(Scourton is) an eclectic rusher with a mature rush plan and rarely shows opponents the same look on consecutive plays. Scourton’s size, demeanor, and rush talent give him a chance to become a productive three-down starter off the edge.”

Bills will get three biggest needs in first two rounds

The Bills won’t monkey around with their picks or be lured by a wide receiver here, a tight end there, or a blue-clip running back. They will stick to defense.

In this scenario, they will draft a linebacker and a cornerback in Round 2.

Demetrius Knight Jr. of South Carolina will probably be the target first. Knight looks the part of a starter, according to nytimes.com.

“An active, green-dot defender, Knight has a quick downhill trigger against the run, with the straight-line pursuit speed to drive and finish at the ball carrier,” Dane Brugler wrote. “Though he has some limitations in coverage, he is a capable underneath zone defender who can reach his landmark and get eyes on the passer.”

With their second pick, the Bills will get a potential stud in Iowa State’s Darien Porter. This guy has loads of potential but not a lot of experience at the position, according to nfl.com.

“Sixth-year senior with elite traits and special-teams talent, but only one year of starting experience at cornerback,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “Porter’s rep total is heavy on zone coverages, but he has the athleticism, burst, and speed to handle more man coverage.

“He has excellent zone awareness with the twitch and ball skills to expand his sphere of influence. He uses his length to shade downfield throws, but needs to get stronger to improve his press, contest, and tackling in run support.”

Bills will wind up happy with their draft

By the time the Bills finish with their 10 picks, look for them to be satisfied. It’s easier for them because of the strong roster already in place. They only need about three or four hits to make this draft something to feel good about.

A positive draft will paint the Bills as the top threat to dethrone the Eagles as next year’s Super Bowl champion.