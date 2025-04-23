The Buffalo Bills are armed with the No. 30 overall pick heading into the 2025 NFL draft, and they will look to add to a roster that they have largely reinforced this offseason by handing out long-term contract extensions to their core group of star players. There are still holes on the team that need to be filled, though, which leaves the team with several different options heading into the draft.

Adding more weapons for Josh Allen on offense or shoring up the secondary and front seven on defense seem like the biggest areas of need for Buffalo, meaning they will be keen to add to these spots in the draft. The Bills best shot at filling one of their top needs immediately will come in the first round, but according to a recent report, they are a candidate to move up or down the board depending on how things shake out.

“With Grant falling down to No. 30, investing up front is the move,” Alaina Getzenberg said in ESPN's beat reporter mock draft. “Grant becomes the first 1-technique defensive tackle drafted by the Bills since 2018 (Harrison Phillips) and is a needed investment in the defensive line for now and the future. Trading up or back is always on the table for the Bills, and having two second-round picks open up plenty of possibilities for taking a corner.”

Bills have several options on the table for the 2025 NFL draft

While teams across the NFL operate as if they are going to pick at their initial selection in the first round, they could be swayed to move depending on what other teams do. If a prospect the Bills like falls down the board, they have a pair of second round picks that could be used to make a move up to get that player. Conversely, if another team wants a player who is falling, Buffalo could acquire some more draft capital and move down the board.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane is going to keep an open mind heading into the draft, and that shouldn't necessarily come as a surprise. With just over 24 hours to go until the draft, though, what that ends up resulting in for the team remains to be seen, and it looks like Buffalo could be one of the biggest wild cards in the first round of the draft.