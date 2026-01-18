The Buffalo Bills experienced their worst nightmare on Saturday night. Buffalo lost an overtime thriller with Denver, losing 33-30 and seeing their Super Bowl hopes dashed yet again. That loss is especially painful because Buffalo's boogeymen, Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow, did not make the playoffs this year.

The table was set for Buffalo to waltz into the Super Bowl for the first time since 1994. But sadly it all faded away during overtime.

Now the Bills have to pick themselves up and figure out how to improve before the 2026 season. That puts a lot of pressure on Buffalo to nail their picks in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft.

But which players should the Bills target? And will it be enough to give them a shot at the Super Bowl next season?

Below we will explore a very early three-round Bills mock draft from the PFF mock draft simulator.

Round 1, Pick 26: OT Francis Mauigoa, Miami

Let's start with a brief note on why this is the 26th overall pick.

Buffalo will either have the 25th over 26th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, depending on the result of Sunday's matchup between Chicago and Los Angeles. PFF projects that Chicago will lose, which gives Buffalo the 26th overall pick.

Mauigoa could be a steal at the end of the first round. He is a powerful tackle who could benefit the Bills at several different positions on the offensive line.

Brandon Thorn of Bleacher Report wrote a scouting report of Mauigoa back in October. Thorn noted that Mauigoa's strengths in run blocking, and adequate pass protection skills, could make a transition to guard a smart move in the NFL.

If the Bills did move Mauigoa to guard, he could be an upgrade over either David Andrews or O'Cyrus Torrence.

Meanwhile, veteran left tackle Dion Dawkins will turn 32 years old this offseason and only has two years left on his current contract. That at least makes it possible that Buffalo grooms Mauigoa to become their left tackle of the future.

Mauigoa would be a great addition to Buffalo's offense, regardless of where he fits into their future plans.

This is an excellent pick towards the end of the first round. PFF agrees, with their simulator giving this pick an A- grade.

Round 2, Pick 60: CB Chandler Rivers, Duke

The Bills started their youth movement in the secondary by adding safety Cole Bishop and cornerback Maxwell Hairston over the past two offseasons.

Buffalo would be wise to keep that strategy alive this offseason too.

Veteran Tre'Davious White is getting long in the tooth and it is beginning to cost the Bills. White's huge pass interference penalty on Saturday was one big factor that contributed to that crushing loss.

Buffalo could also use more bodies as Taron Johnson nears 30 years old too.

That's where Rivers comes in.

Rivers is an all-around solid cornerback prospect who especially excels in zone coverage. He does not have great size at 5-foot-10, 185 pounds, but he has a mean mentality that makes up for his diminutive stature.

That size does come at the cost of not being as effective in run defense. However, if the Bills draft Rivers, it will be almost exclusively for his coverage skills.

It remains to be seen if Rivers will still be on the board at the end of the second round. But if he is, the Bills would benefit from getting good value with his selection. The pick would look even better if he blossoms into a reliable starter.

PFF liked this pick too, but only gave it a B grade.

Round 3, Pick 91: WR Deion Burks, Oklahoma

I don't want to see Buffalo overreact to how the 2025 season ended. But one concern that fans should have is the team's talent at wide receiver.

Khalil Shakir is the team's only starting wide receiver who is consistently good. He is also the only one they can count on in future seasons.

However, I don't think it is such a huge need that the Bills need to invest a first-round pick in the position. Instead, I like taking a shot on a player like Burks in the middle rounds of the draft.

There's no question that Burks would be a risky pick.

Buffalo could fall in love with Burks because of his explosive playmaking ability. He has incredible top-end speed and is capable of scoring a touchdown whenever he catches the football.

Burks also has soft hands and plenty of intangibles that could make the Bills confident that his game will translate to the NFL.

Unfortunately, Burks has an extensive injury history that has to make his longevity a big question. He is also undersized, which could limit some of what he could do in Buffalo's offense.

Essentially, this is a risky selection that could be huge for Buffalo if the pick hits.

Let's remember that the NFL Draft takes place after free agency. I can definitely see the Bills adding multiple bodies at the wide receiver position in the hopes of giving Allen everything he'll need next season.

PFF's mock draft simulator liked this pick too, giving it an A- grade.