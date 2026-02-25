After years of getting terrorized by Tyreek Hill, the Buffalo Bills have a chance to add him to their roster in free agency. General manager Brandon Beane and head coach Joe Brady both admitted the team is open to the idea but failed to show any excitement.

Beane was the first to address the subject when asked by NBC Sports analyst Mike Florio at the 2026 NFL Combine. He admitted he is doing his “due diligence” ahead of free agency, but suggested he does not think Hill is worth investing in at this point in his career.

“First thing is, I've got to get under the cap,” Beane said on NBC Sports. “We're always doing due diligence. That guy is a heck of a player with what he's done. I know he had a tough injury. Those facts will continue to garner interest in a lot of teams across the league. But beyond that, there's really not a lot more to it.”

Brady echoed a similar sentiment in a separate interview, simply stating that the Bills are treating “everyone the same way.”

“I think something with us in Buffalo is we are going to approach everyone the same way,” Brady told Florio. “If you're a free agent, you're a draft pick — I told the scouts in the draft room, let's not eliminate anybody.”

While neither shut down the idea, the Bills do not seem very interested in the Tyreek Hill market. The 31-year-old speedster is a free agent for the first time in his professional career. He played just four games in 2026 before a devastating dislocated knee and torn ACL ended his season.

During his separate tenures with the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins, Hill has repeatedly voiced his hatred for the Bills franchise.