A transformation in the Buffalo Bills' receiving corps seems inevitable as the front office aims to make the most of Josh Allen's NFL prime years. While fans have spent months dreaming of a blockbuster acquisition like Philadelphia’s A.J. Brown, the likelihood of such a move has diminished after recent comments from Nick Sirianni.

The Eagles' head coach emphasized his strong desire to maintain his working relationship with Brown, praising the receiver for his consistent production and multiple 1,000-yard seasons.

Despite Brown's documented frustrations with the offense last year, Sirianni's shift in tone suggests that the Eagles are prioritizing elite talent over a potential trade package, especially given the complexities of Brown's future contract bonuses.

With the path to acquiring Brown appearing increasingly narrow, the New York Times reports that Chicago's D.J. Moore has emerged as a more realistic target for Buffalo.

Moore offers exactly what the Bills' current roster lacks: legitimate speed and the ability to create separation at both intermediate and deep levels.

He represents a proven commodity that would not overlap with the existing roles of Khalil Shakir or Keon Coleman, and his contract is considered manageable.

This potential move to the AFC East aligns with the Chicago Bears' current transitional state in their wide receiver room.

General manager Ryan Poles admitted this week that while the team values Moore, the front office must assess all scenarios to improve the roster.

With the emergence of young stars like Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III, along with tight end Colston Loveland, Moore saw his production dip to career lows in both receptions and yards last season.

Chicago's need to address other positions, combined with Moore's contract not having an exit option until after 2027, makes a trade a practical solution for a team looking to optimize its assets for the 2026 campaign.