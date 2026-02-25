Rebuilding the roster after a disappointing postseason exit in 2025 has become the main goal for the Buffalo front office, which is determined to make the most of Josh Allen's prime years. To address a wide receiver group filled with uncertainty, analysts, including Mel Kiper Jr., are linking the Bills to Washington standout Denzel Boston in the upcoming draft.

Boston's 6-foot-4 frame and impressive catch radius make him an ideal target for Allen, especially as the team evaluates the future of Keon Coleman and prepares for the free agency of veteran Brandin Cooks.

While the Bills have secured some stability by re-signing versatile blocker Alec Anderson to a $3 million deal, their ability to add more significant talent hinges on resolving a looming financial crisis. Currently, their pursuit of new talent is hampered by a salary cap deficit exceeding $12 million.

According to a report from The New York Times, General Manager Brandon Beane is compelled to consider difficult roster moves to become cap compliant by March.

The most sensitive situation involves tight end Dawson Knox, who has a substantial $17 million cap hit for 2026. Although Knox is recognized as a crucial locker room leader and a close friend of the franchise quarterback, his high salary is hard to justify with younger options like Dalton Kincaid already on the roster.

Beane has kept the lines of communication open, stating that the team would be foolish not to want Knox back, but he acknowledged that the contract needs to be adjusted.

The veteran is owed $12 million in new money this year, and the Bills are seeking a pay cut of $3 to $4 million to keep him on the roster.

With a critical roster bonus due on March 15, the front office is racing to find a compromise that would avoid releasing Knox while keeping the team's star quarterback satisfied.