The Buffalo Bills’ season ended in heartbreaking fashion on Saturday night, and cornerback Tre’Davious White was left visibly frustrated after a controversial pass interference call helped swing a 33-30 overtime loss to the Denver Broncos in the AFC Divisional Round.

The pivotal moment came late in overtime, shortly after Denver regained possession following an interception. On a deep shot down the left sideline from quarterback Bo Nix to wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr., White was flagged for pass interference, a call that immediately moved the ball 30 yards and placed the Broncos inside the red zone. Speaking in the locker room afterward, White was asked directly whether he believed the call was questionable.

“I believe so. I thought that, I didn't interfere with the guy and the ball got there. I swiped through, knocked the ball down and fell on top of him,” White said, via Underdog NFL, before suggesting the environment may have influenced the decision. “And, you know, I just think that the crowd probably played a big time factor in that.”

White acknowledged the human element of officiating but argued the stakes demanded restraint, while detailing his technique on the play, emphasizing that he believed he executed exactly as coached.

“Also, referees are human, man. People make mistakes. And I just think that it should be up to the players to decide the game, man,” he said. “When the game that's fought so hard come down to the wire plays like that. I mean there's a professional bang bang play as a defensive back. I caught back up with the guy and played through his hands. Referees… they just don't know ball, man,” he added.

The frustration boiled over, and White slammed his helmet to the ground while arguing with officials, drawing a visceral conduct penalty that moved Denver even closer to the goal line. Reflecting on the sequence as a whole, White offered his bluntest assessment.

“Once the ball got there, I didn't touch him before the ball got there,” said White. “I feel like I finished through the pocket like I'm coached to do. That's what it was and I just think that they just had bad judgment on that play.”

Bills CB Tre'Davious White on late DPI call: "I just think it should be up to the players to decide the game … referees just don't know ball man."pic.twitter.com/J34myb2G06 — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) January 18, 2026

While Wil Lutz was already in range for a potential game-winner, the added yards only simplified the task. Moments later, Lutz drilled a 23-yard field goal to send the Broncos to the AFC Championship Game. For White, the sting of this moment figures to linger — but it may also fuel a determined response when the Bills return next fall with unfinished business still hanging over them.