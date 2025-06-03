Buffalo Bills quarterback and former Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl winner Shane Buechele shared photos from the wedding of Bills quarterback Josh Allen and singer-actress Hailee Steinfeld. The reigning NFL MVP tied the knot with the Pitch Perfect 2 star in an intimate ceremony at the picturesque San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California, on May 31, 2025.

Many of Allen’s teammates attended, including Dawson Knox, Spencer Brown, Mitch Trubisky, and Buechele himself. Buechele arrived with his wife, Paige, and their newborn daughter. On Instagram, Paige posted photos of their elegant wedding outfits, joining the celebration of Allen and Steinfeld’s special day.

Buechele’s football journey has taken many turns. After going undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft, he signed with the Kansas City Chiefs that May. The Chiefs initially waived him and placed him on the practice squad. Later, they promoted him to the active roster in November, though he remained inactive for games. In the 2022 season, Buechele stayed on the roster but still didn’t see action. Still, as a member of the Chiefs, he earned a Super Bowl LVII ring after Kansas City’s win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

In August 2023, Buechele signed with the Bills and joined their practice squad. The Chiefs brought him back on a reserve/future contract in January 2024. Unfortunately, a neck injury sidelined him for the entire season. Determined to return, Buechele re-signed with Buffalo on a one-year deal. He now hopes to secure a spot in the Bills’ quarterback room.

Allen and Steinfeld began dating in May 2023 but kept the relationship secret until going public in July 2024. A few months later, Allen proposed in November, and the couple announced their engagement a week afterward. Teammate Dion Dawkins, an offensive lineman, accidentally spoiled some wedding details. Realizing his slip, Dawkins quickly backtracked whenever asked about it again.

Despite staying silent on social media, several wedding photos of Allen and Steinfeld surfaced online. Even New York Governor Kathy Hochul extended congratulations, celebrating the NFL’s newest “power couple.” As they embark on this exciting new chapter, fans and teammates alike cheer them on, both on the field and in life.