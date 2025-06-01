Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld have said “I do.”

The couple, who have been dating since 2023 and got engaged in November 2024, tied the knot on Saturday, May 31, in front of their family and friends. Before the official kiss between the two, a photo leaked of Steinfeld walking down the aisle in a strapless gown and opera gloves.

hailee steinfeld IM IN DENIAL pic.twitter.com/ERV5dgClSl — luma ˚✧₊⁎⁺˳✧༚ SAW FD (@sillyspidergirl) June 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

After that photo was leaked, several photos of the couple began circulating of their kiss and their excitement on their big day.

MR. AND MRS. ALLEN! 🤍 pic.twitter.com/77Yjp4wi0e — best of hailee steinfeld (@archiveshailees) June 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

hailee steinfeld allen and her husband at their wedding pic.twitter.com/XmSy8p4Pqq — best of hailee steinfeld (@archiveshailees) June 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

On Friday, May 30, photos of the actress and Buffalo Bills quarterback's wedding rehearsal made rounds on social media, where Steinfeld was wearing a short white dress and Allen was in a fitted tan suit.

josh & hailee are officially married 😭 pic.twitter.com/6GUlnhaotF — salma (@nadinefrankln) May 31, 2025 Expand Tweet

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld's Wedding & What's Next

A day before their wedding rehearsal, a source told PEOPLE how the couple is feeling right before their big day.

“They’re both really excited about the wedding — to celebrate with family and friends,” the source told the outlet.

“They’re really settling into their lives together. They lean on each other, support each other [and] collaborate together. They really just enjoy each other a lot.”

Allen's teammate, offensive lineman Dion Dawkins previously spilled about the couple's wedding date.

“Josh Allen is one of those guys and he sealed that deal. And soon to come. May 31. It's happening,” Dawkins told NFL Network's Good Morning Football in March.

Article Continues Below

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen are getting married on May 31, according to Dion Dawkins. 💍 pic.twitter.com/g4G7iR3dbS — best of hailee steinfeld (@archiveshailees) March 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Despite trying to backpedal on the date, he ended up being correct.

“Is that coming up? I ain't know nothing about that,” Dawkins said on the Rich Eisen Show last week. “I have no idea what's going on. We're all here. We're all here in Buffalo, working out. I'll give those guys a FaceTime call and see how everything is going, but I have no idea. I have no idea.”

“I'm in the fog. I am currently in Orchard Park, and I'm focused on Hallmark, and I'm focused on eating a nice batch of wings today,” he jokingly added.

Besides the wedding being held in California and a reported guest appearance from Larry David, not too much is known about the couple's stunning wedding.

Besides Dawkins' leak on the wedding date, a source's comment on the wedding plans also came into fruition.

“They don’t want a long engagement, and the wedding planning is already underway,” a source told Us Weekly back in March. “Hailee is very excited about the planning process, and now that Josh is done with the season, she hopes they can have more time to make decisions together.”

“They only have a few timeframes they can have the wedding, so they are nailing down the logistics and are location scouting right now,” the source added. “It will be a very intimate but extravagant event.”

The couple wasted no time in walking down the aisle as it only took six months for them to say “I do.”

Details on their honeymoon have also yet to surface and fans most likely will get an update from Steinfeld on the wedding in her newsletter, Beau Society. When the couple got engaged, the Oscar-nominated actress interviewed Allen on the planning behind their special day so fans will be anticipating an update once they've had enough time to take in their moment.