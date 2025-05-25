Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld are rumored to get married this month, but the teammate who initially reported the news is backpedaling on his discovery.

Dion Dawkins, who is an offensive lineman on the Bills, originally said that Allen and Steinfeld would be getting married on May 31 when he spoke to the NFL Network's Good Morning Football back in March.

“Josh Allen is one of those guys and he sealed that deal. And soon to come. May 31. It's happening,” Dawkins responded in a March 7 appearance on Good Morning Football when asked if he was going to attend any weddings soon.

“and soon to come, may 31!” pic.twitter.com/oAVAcv3lz8 — best of hailee steinfeld (@archiveshailees) March 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

However, this week Dawkins seemed to backpedal his previous statement. The offensive lineman was in conversation with Rich Eisen on The Rich Eisen Show earlier this week and the sports commentator asked if he was going to be present at Allen's wedding.

“Is that coming up? I ain't know nothing about that,” Dawkins said. “I have no idea what's going on. We're all here. We're all here in Buffalo, working out. I'll give those guys a Facetime call and see how everything is going, but I have no idea. I have no idea.”

“I'm in the fog. I am currently in Orchard Park, and I'm focused on Hallmark, and I'm focused on eating a nice batch of wings today.”

While Dawkins didn't confirm whether he would be attending the quarterback's wedding, Dawkins said that hiss wedding gift to Allen is to keep him safe on the field.

“Josh can walk down the aisle in one piece, and be happy that he's walking down the aisle with all fingers and all toes,” Dawkins responded.

What We Know About Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld's Wedding

So, as of now, there's no concrete answer to when Allen and Steinfeld are tying the knot but according to sources they don't want to stay engaged too long. Allen and Steinfeld got engaged in November 2024 and have remained pretty quiet about details regarding the wedding. However, sources shared that the pair did not want to stay engaged too long.

“They don’t want a long engagement, and the wedding planning is already underway,” a source told Us Weekly back in March. “Hailee is very excited about the planning process, and now that Josh is done with the season, she hopes they can have more time to make decisions together.”

“They only have a few timeframes they can have the wedding, so they are nailing down the logistics and are location scouting right now,” the source added. “It will be a very intimate but extravagant event.”

Sources also shared that they are very excited about their future together.

“They both are excited about starting a family and want that in the next few years,” the source revealed. “They both share the same values when it comes to parenting and having kids.”