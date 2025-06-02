Following their wedding, New York Governor Kathy Hochul congratulated Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on their marriage.

She took to X, formerly Twitter, to quote post Pop Base's post about Allen and Steinfeld's wedding. “Congrats to a real New York power couple,” she wrote with Bills red and blue heart emojis. “Go Bills.”

Of course, Allen is the quarterback of the Bills, one of New York's football teams, and Hochul wants to show her support of the star.

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld's wedding

Over the last few days, photos have surfaced of Allen and Steinfeld's wedding. In the pictures, Steinfeld is wearing an elegant white dress with matching sleeves on her arms. Her hair appeared to be pulled back. Allen, meanwhile, was wearing a classy black tuxedo.

Their wedding comes months after their engagement. Allen proposed to Steinfeld during the Bills' bye week in November 2024, and they have now tied the knot.

Allen and Steinfeld have been together since 2023. While they do not receive as much attention from the media as Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, they are another one of the NFL's high-profile couples.

It has been quite a year for Allen. He won his first-ever NFL MVP for his 2024 campaign, during which he threw for 3,731 yards, 28 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He added another 531 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground. Allen also had a receiving touchdown as well.

However, the Bills were eliminated from the playoffs by Allen's biggest rival, Patrick Mahomes, quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs. He is now 0-4 against Mahomes in the playoffs despite having a 4-1 record against him in the regular season.

Now, Allen is heading into his eighth season in the NFL. The Bills are hoping to get over the hump and win a Super Bowl with Allen as their signal-caller.

Steinfeld is on a hot streak of her own. She was just seen in Sinners with Michael B. Jordan. Sinners is Ryan Coogler's latest feature film, and it has grossed over $350 million worldwide at the box office.

She has also had roles in other blockbusters, such as Bumblebee and the Spider-Verse series. Steinfeld will soon return to voice Gwen Stacy in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Her breakthrough came when she starred in Pitch Perfect 2. She launched an acting and music career with that performance. Her other notable roles include ones in The Edge of Seventeen, Ender's Game, and Hawkeye.