ESPN handed the Buffalo Bills a B+ grade for their 2024 offseason, a mark that reflects a franchise opting for stability over splash. While other teams grabbed headlines with blockbuster trades or flashy signings, Buffalo zeroed in on something often overlooked: internal continuity.

The biggest Buffalo highlight was extending quarterback Josh Allen, locking in the face of the franchise for the foreseeable future. But the Bills didn’t stop there. They also rewarded rising contributors like wide receiver Khalil Shakir, linebacker Terrel Bernard, edge rusher Greg Rousseau, and cornerback Christian Benford with new deals, proactive moves aimed at avoiding more expensive negotiations down the road.

The Shakir extension, in particular, stood out. With wideouts like Dyami Brown and Tutu Atwell commanding $10 million per year, the Bills locking in Shakir through 2029 at $13.25 million annually feels like a steal. He may have posted a modest 821 receiving yards in 2023, but his 2.4 yards per route run signals significant upside.

Not everything was perfect in ESPN's offseason grades for the Bills

Where Buffalo drew criticism, though, was at wide receiver, and rightfully so. The team signed Joshua Palmer in free agency, a player whose production with Justin Herbert never topped 1.9 yards per route run. Compounding that concern was the decision not to draft a receiver until the seventh round, placing even more pressure on 2024 second-rounder Keon Coleman to make a big leap in Year 2.

Cap constraints limited Buffalo’s flexibility. The team is already tight against the 2025 cap and project to be over in 2026. So while their options were limited, that doesn’t fully excuse the lack of urgency at such a critical position.

Defensively, the Bills took calculated risks. Veterans Michael Hoecht, Larry Ogunjobi, and the injury-prone Joey Bosa were added to bolster the pass rush. If Bosa stays healthy, which is a big if, his deal could prove to be a bargain.

First-round pick Maxwell Hairston came with off-field concerns. The Kentucky cornerback was accused of sexual assault in 2021 and is now being sued. GM Brandon Beane insists the organization “fully investigated” before drafting him.

All told, the Bills' offseason wasn’t glamorous, but it was strategic. That’s why ESPN's B+ feels like an earned nod of respect.