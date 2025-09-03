After Buffalo Bills starting quarterback Josh Allen discussed his day-to-day night routine throughout the NFL season, the eighth-year pro explained his natural demeanor throughout the beginning stages of his career. With a microphone atteched amid his first practice, Allen says he acted differently, knowing anything of significance would be revealed to the public via HBO's Hard Knocks.

Allen explained his reserved approach via Fitz & Whit podcast.

“The first practice I was mic’d up, and this an internal conflict I had with myself. And I always tell the team here in Buffalo, don’t let me know when I’m mic’d up because I act differently,” Allen said. “I don’t feel like I can truly be myself because I don’t need everybody to know who I am on the field. And that first practice it was kind of the same thing. I was a little more reserved, I wasn’t talking as much.

“I felt a little uncomfortable and then I kind of told myself, that’s not going to make me better, that’s not going to allow me to get on the same page with my receivers or my tight ends.”

After the initial practice, Allen says he started to act more like himself whenever he was mic'd up.

“So, the next few times I was mic’d up, I was just like, screw it, I’m just going to act like I’m not and I’m just going to trust the team that they’re not going to put anything in the episode that’s going to be detrimental to the team,” Allen added.

Bills' Josh Allen drops a relatable revelation

Ahead of the Bills' Week 1 matchup against the Ravens, quarterback Josh Allen discussed how a curfew made a significant difference for him last year. For Allen, it not only helped him rest, it also lowered his phone's screentime.

Allen says the team's curfew helped him throughout the 2024 NFL season, per

“So we have to be in our room at 10:30. Now, obviously, when you get to your room at 10:30, it’s going to take you probably 30 minutes to fall asleep,” Allen said. “But limiting the blue-light exposure to the eyes—stop staring at your screen, and just put it away — helps.”

Starting with their Week 1 matchup against the Ravens, Allen and the Bills will look to build off last year's AFC Championship appearance.