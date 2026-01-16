The Buffalo Bills will be facing the Denver Broncos in the Divisional Round, and it looks like they're getting some reinforcements back for the matchup. After being on injured reserve, Curtis Samuel and Ed Oliver have been activated and should be ready to go, according to the Bills.

Samuel will be a good addition to the wide receiver core and is another option for Josh Allen to distribute the ball. On defense, Oliver will have an impact in the trenches and will be key to putting pressure on Bo Nix.

The Bills also made some more roster moves on offense, elevating Mecole Hardman Jr. and Frank Gore Jr. from the practice squad. There's no doubt that they're going to need all hands on deck against the Broncos, who have been one of the better teams in the league this season. The game will also be in Denver, where the altitude could affect opposing teams that don't play in those conditions often.

Allen has already spoken about how the altitude could be used to the Broncos' advantage, but they can't worry about that.

Article Continues Below

“Physically it's going to challenge you,” Allen said via CBS Colorado's Romi Bean. “Best thing we can do is not really talk about it… it is an advantage… it's going to be tough but we gotta fight through it.”

The Bills were able to get a big win during the Wild Card Round against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Allen was big in that game to help them advance. It's probably going to take the same kind of performance from him, especially against one of the best defenses in the league.

Defensively, the Bills have to make things hard for Nix and their offense, and that could be the thing that helps the outcome. These two teams saw each other in the playoffs last season, and the Bills handed the Broncos a huge loss that they probably have not forgotten about.