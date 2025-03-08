The Buffalo Bills have been making some big moves before the start of NFL free agency, and they made another one on Saturday. After agreeing to contract extensions with Khalil Shakir and Terrell Bernard, star defensive lineman Greg Rousseau was next in line to get a new deal, and he ended up receiving quite a pay raise.

Rousseau has been an anchor on Buffalo's defensive line since getting selected with the 30th overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft, and he's fresh off tying his career high for sacks in a single season with eight in 2024. As he prepared to enter the final year of his rookie deal, it was clear Rousseau was looking for an extension, and he got it on Saturday, signing a four-year, $80 million deal with the Bills.

“Another big deal in Buffalo: Former first-round pick Greg Rousseau and the Bills reached agreement today on a four-year, $80 million extension that includes $54 million guaranteed, per sources,” Adam Schefter of ESPN reported in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Bills extend key piece of their defense in Greg Rousseau

Rousseau has emerged as a strong three-down player for Buffalo, managing to hold his own both against the run, and the pass. In addition to his eight sacks in 2024, he racked up 53 tackles, 16 of which went for a loss, 24 quarterback hits, three passes defended, and three fumbles forced, proving that he's an all-around beast on the line for the Bills.

With this big deal, Buffalo ensures they will keep one of their top defenders in place for the foreseeable future, showing that the front office wants to invest in a team that just made it all the way to the AFC Championship Game last season. More help is needed on the defensive line, though, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see them attempt to bring in some fresh faces at this position once free agency gets underway.