The Buffalo Bills have been hard at work this offseason, and that continued during the 2025 NFL draft. As it turns out, they may not be done adding to their roster just yet either, as the team is bringing former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore to town on Monday in an effort to add another playmaker for superstar quarterback Josh Allen.

While the Bills offense reached a new level in 2024, despite losing Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis over the offseason, it was clear this offseason that adding some more pass-catching help for Allen was a key goal. To this point, though, that hasn't happened. In fact, you can make an argument they have lost more at this position than they have added, as Amari Cooper doesn't appear set to return in free agency, and Mack Hollins left for the New England Patriots. As a result, Moore's visit makes sense, as he could quickly emerge as a key weapon for Allen under center.

“Sources: Former Browns WR Elijah Moore is visiting the Bills today,” Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reported. Moore had a career-best 61 catches for Cleveland last season. He just turned 25 years old.”

Sources: Former #Browns WR Elijah Moore is visiting the #Bills today. Moore had a career-best 61 catches for Cleveland last season. He just turned 25 years old. pic.twitter.com/aPVXY8Mapt — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

Bills could add Elijah Moore as another weapon for Josh Allen

With Joshua Palmer being the only real addition when it comes to offensive playmakers for Buffalo this offseason, it's clear they could use another option for Allen to throw the ball to. Moore, a former second-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft, would be a sensible addition after a strong 2024 campaign saw him catch 61 passes for 538 yards and one touchdown.

Moore likely wouldn't become Allen's top target in the air, but he's a solid complementary weapon who can create separation and get open for his quarterback. A deal still has to be hammered out, but with Buffalo needing some help at wide receiver, Moore seems like a strong fit for them, and it will be worth keeping tabs on this situation to see if he ends up landing with this Super Bowl contending squad.