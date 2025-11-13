The Buffalo Bills' domination of the AFC East may be slipping away. With NFL Week 11 on tap, the Bills are 6-3, sitting 1.5 games behind the New England Patriots. They have a crucial test on Sunday against a team the Patriots just beat, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On Wednesday, there were 14 players listed on the Bills' injury report. Of those 14, eight were limited in practice, mostly defensive starters. But on Thursday, Buffalo's injury report received a makeover.

Cornerbacks Christian Benford and Taron Johnson, linebackers Terrel Bernard, Shaq Thompson, and Dorian Williams, along with defensive end Joey Bosa, were all upgraded to full participation.

Sunday might prove to be the healthiest the Bills' defense has been all season. That is a big development considering that side of the ball has been a problem all season. Buffalo ranks near the bottom in several statistical categories, and they'll face one of the better, more efficient offenses in the NFL this week.

Unfortunately for Josh Allen, his primary weapon in the passing game, tight end Dalton Kincaid, has yet to practice this week. Kincaid suffered a hamstring injury in the blowout loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 10.

If he is unable to suit up, look for veteran Dawson Knox and Jackson Hawes to split snaps at tight end.

Buffalo is one of only eight teams in the NFL that does not have a single receiver with at least 500 yards. Khalil Shakir leads the team with 457 yards. Kincaid has 448 in one fewer game played. But even Shakir is banged up.

He remained limited at Thursday's practice, dealing with ankle and rib injuries.