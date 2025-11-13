It was a rough weekend in South Florida, as the Buffalo Bills' offense struggled, leading to a 30-13 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Now, the Bills Mafia is looking for answers on why their favorite team is struggling. The loss has prompted them to leave a hilarious note for Toronto fans, asking them to get their cursed fandom out of Buffalo, according to an image from business reporter Sammy Hudes.

Seen on the streets of Toronto 😬 pic.twitter.com/sDJMlK1A8D — Sammy Hudes (@SammyHudes) November 12, 2025

The Bills were heavy favorites against the Dolphins, but could not get the job done. When the Dolphins started the game with an interception, the Bills' offense stalled. Josh Allen was not efficient, passing for 306 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Also, he took three sacks as the offensive line struggled to protect.

This was not the first time the team sustained an “unacceptable loss” to a team that was not faring well. Earlier this season, they also lost 24-14 to the Atlanta Falcons. The Bills Mafia has had many reasons to celebrate, as the team is currently 6-3. However, they are also 1.5 games behind the New England Patriots for first place in the AFC East, with the Pats already beating the Bills earlier.

The Bills Mafia's letter to Toronto fans was interesting, given that many Buffalo fans believe their own fandom is cursed. Of course, hockey fans know about the Toronto Maple Leafs, who have not won a Stanley Cup since 1967. Many fans also saw the Toronto Blue Jays lose to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7 of the World Series. While the Raptors are struggling right now, they previously won the NBA Finals in 2019.

Bills Mafia hopes to have something to look forward to. The Bills' game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be a big test, as they attempt to contain Baker Mayfield. If the Bills cannot beat the Bucs, expect the Bills Mafia to send more notes, warning fans of cursed teams to stop supporting them.