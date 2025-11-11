One of the latest roster moves made by the Buffalo Bills was signing Mecole Hardman to their practice squad, which one of his former Kansas City Chiefs teammates, Tyreek Hill, didn't seem to appreciate.

Hill responded to the NFL's post about the signing on X, formerly Twitter. “Man went to the opps,” Hill said in reference to Hardman joining the Chiefs' rivals.

Hardman spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Chiefs, who drafted him in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He would later sign with the New York Jets ahead of the 2023 NFL season before being traded back to the Chiefs mid-season.

He'd play one more season with the Chiefs before once again leaving. Hardman signed with the Green Bay Packers in free agency, but he was later released in Sept.

Now, the Bills are bringing him in as a potential deep threat for Josh Allen. The Bills are yet to overcome Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the playoffs with Allen. Perhaps bringing in one of Mahomes' former weapons will get them over the hump.

Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman were the Bills' rivals when on the Chiefs

Article Continues Below

From 2019 to 2021, Hill and Hardman were teammates on the Chiefs. They won a Super Bowl together before Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins.

Unlike Hardman, Hill has never come back to Kansas City. Despite this, it sounds like there is no bad blood, as Hill appears to still be a fan of the Chiefs.

Currently, Hill is rehabbing his torn ACL and other injuries. He only played in four games — catching 21 passes for 265 yards and one touchdown — before his injury occurred.

Hardman's last meaningful season was with the Chiefs in 2024. He caught 12 passes for 90 yards throughout the season. His best year was 2021, during which he caught 59 passes for 693 yards and two touchdowns.

Bills fans will have to wait and see how they utilize Hardman. He caught a touchdown against them in the Divisional Round of the playoffs during the 2020 season.