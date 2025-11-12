After losing to the New England Patriots, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will attempt to bounce back against the Buffalo Bills this weekend. The Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield had a hilarious take when speaking about Josh Allen's height.

“I have to walkie-talkie to him because he's so damn tall. With Buffalo, it's cold, it's rainy, even though he's 6-foot-10 and his hands are small, so he'd better wear gloves,” Mayfield joked during a press conference.

Allen is officially 6-foot-5, but he is still one of the tallest quarterbacks in the NFL. Ultimately, this battle between the Bucs and Bills will be one of the best this weekend, with both teams fielding explosive offenses. Likewise, both teams fell short last week because their offenses struggled. While the Bucs fell to the Pats, the Bills struggled to do much against the Miami Dolphins on the road.

Although the Buccaneers' offense failed, Mayfield did everything he could to keep his team in the game. On the other side, the Bills failed to score in the first half, putting them in a large hole. Because of this, they could not make ground and suffered one of the biggest upsets of the weekend.

With the Bills losing tight end Dalton Kincaid to a hamstring injury, Allen loses another weapon. On Mayfield's side, the Bucs have also endured the injury bug all season. Currently, Mike Evans is out for most of the season. Chris Godwin is also out and is questionable to return this week.

Despite the obstacles, both the Buccaneers and the Bills have persevered and are in playoff position. While the Bills currently are looking up at the Patriots in the AFC East, the Bucs have maintained a lead in the NFC South. This battle between the top-tier teams at Highmark Stadium could go a long way toward determining who marches toward a playoff spot and whether they can go the distance.