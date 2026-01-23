As the Buffalo Bills shockingly fired head coach Sean McDermott, the team is looking for a new voice to hopefully lead them to the promised land. While rumors around the Bills will continue as the team searches for a new head coach, the latest candidate has been interviewed.

The team announced on Thursday that they had interviewed Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, who had just completed his first season with the franchise. Before this season with the Colts, he was the defensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals from 2019 to 2024.

“We have completed an interview with Indianapolis Colts DC Lou Anarumo for our head coaching position,” the team wrote on their official X, formerly Twitter, account.

Anarumo is the third coach to interview with Buffalo for the head coaching gig, with, of course, many more to come, with the two others being with Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady and former New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll. The last name, of course, had formerly been an offensive coordinator with Buffalo.

Bills had a list of interviews, with Colts' Lou Anarumo one of them

NFL insider Dianna Russini reported a list of coaches that the Bills plan to interview, which includes Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, and more. Anarumo had been on the list, which was written on Wednesday.

“The Bills plan to interview Buffalo offensive coordinator Joe Brady, former New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll, Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, and Washington Commanders run game coordinator and running backs coach Anthony Lynn, according to league sources. Daboll and Anarumo are the first candidates scheduled for in-person interviews,” Russini wrote on The Athletic.

At any rate, whoever the new head coach is, they will have big shoes to fill after the production from McDermott.