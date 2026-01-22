The Buffalo Bills may have the most exciting head coaching opportunity out there, especially in some time. You can make an argument that the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers have the same flair as historic organizations. However, the Bills have Josh Allen. Allen is a former MVP who makes the playoffs every season. When the Bills are playing well, they have a shot to win the Super Bowl. The issue is that they just have not been able to get there. That is why Sean McDermott was let go.

Allen is a superstar in this league. The Bills need to make sure that whoever they hire will gel with Allen and become an unstoppable force. ESPN's Peter Schrager helped explain where Allen belongs in the coaching search.

“Josh Allen is going to play a major role in not only consulting, but selecting the next head coach of the Buffalo Bills.”

Earlier in the week, Bills' owner Terry Pegula stated that Allen will help out with the search. It seems now, Allen will have a major role, according to Schrager.

Not only do the Bills need a head coach, but the team also needs to bring in more offensive help for Allen and James Cook. Cook is a top-five running back in the NFL. So, they are set there. But Allen needs more weapons to throw to.

Brian Daboll interviewed for the head coaching job on Thursday. There is nobody who makes more sense to be Allen's mentor than him. They already have so much history together. OC Joe Brady is another strong candidate. If Allen can get both, then look out, AFC.