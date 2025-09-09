Following their dramatic victory over the Baltimore Ravens, the Buffalo Bills announced that veteran punter Cameron Johnston had been added to the 53-man roster, while Brad Robbins, who handled punting duties in Week 1, was released in a corresponding move.

Robbins had joined Buffalo in March after beginning his career with the Cincinnati Bengals. Against Baltimore on Sunday, he punted four times for 158 yards with a long of 48 before the team decided to part ways with him after the win. The move opened the door for Johnston to become the new punting option on Buffalo’s special teams.

Bills Burr: Veteran punter Cameron Johnston is signing with Buffalo, per sources. Johnston, 33, has appeared in 96 NFL games with three teams. Now he takes over punting duties for the #Bills, who are waiving Brad Robbins. pic.twitter.com/CCaKWdiK4z — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Australian punter spent the offseason competing with Corliss Waitman for the Pittsburgh Steelers. In the preseason opener against Jacksonville, Johnston had two punts for 94 yards, while Waitman’s lone attempt traveled 57 yards. A week later, against Tampa Bay, Johnston recorded three punts for 127 yards, averaging 42.3, while Waitman averaged 58.0 yards on three kicks. In the preseason finale against Carolina, Johnston’s single punt went 33 yards from opposing territory, while Waitman managed just 35 yards from Pittsburgh’s 35-yard line. The competition ended with Waitman winning the job and Johnston being released.

Johnston had been in the second year of a three-year, $9 million contract with Pittsburgh before his release. He began the 2024 season as the Steelers’ starting punter but suffered a knee injury in Week 1 that ended his season and forced the team to turn to Waitman. Now entering his eighth NFL season, Johnston brings experience from 96 career games with the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans, carrying a 47.3-yard career average with 183 punts placed inside the 20-yard line. His longest punt went 74 yards in 2023.

The #Bills also officially signed kicker Matt Prater from the practice squad to the active roster. https://t.co/9c2djAGkaF — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 9, 2025

Buffalo also strengthened its kicking unit with the addition of Matt Prater to the active roster. The 19-year veteran delivered the game-winning field goal against Baltimore on Sunday Night Football and holds the NFL record with 81 field goals made from 50 yards or longer.