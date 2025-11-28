The Washington Commanders move into Sunday with needed clarity as Marcus Mariota starts again and Terry McLaurin returns, a pairing the team hopes can stabilize the offense against the Denver Broncos. Coach Dan Quinn confirmed the update after Jayden Daniels was ruled out with a left-elbow injury, noting that the rookie made “great progress” but was not cleared for contact. The news, first reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, gives the Commanders a direction: lean on veterans, stay efficient, and keep Daniels on a safe timeline.

Marcus Mariota brings calm to the huddle. He plays within structure. He avoids chaos. His style won’t spark explosions, but it keeps the offense on schedule. That matters against a Broncos defense that disguises pressure and forces quarterbacks into tight decisions. With McLaurin back, the Commanders regain their most reliable solution. He stretches the field, pulls attention, gives Mariota a trustworthy outlet when plays tighten.

McLaurin’s return resets the tone for the Commanders

Dan Quinn praised Terry McLaurin’s week, pointing to crisp movement and confident acceleration — signs the receiver is ready to reclaim his place under the stadium lights. The Commanders has missed that stability. This offense hasn’t lacked effort; it has lacked gravity. McLaurin restores that. And with Mariota stepping in again, McLaurin becomes even more important. He softens coverages, widens throwing lanes, and transforms routine snaps into rhythm.

Pelissero added that Daniels continues to push for a return and remains on track for a realistic comeback soon. But Quinn refuses to rush him. Not with the Commanders’ franchise quarterback. Not with his long-term development in mind.

So the spotlight shifts to Mariota and McLaurin — two steady veterans carrying the moment. And it leaves fans wondering: can this combination give the Commanders the spark they’ve been waiting to see?