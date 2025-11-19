The Buffalo Bills are 7-3 entering a Week 12 showdown against the Houston Texans. The Bills and Texans face off on Thursday Night Football in Houston as CJ Stroud returns to face Josh Allen's team.

The Bills' offense looked elite in a 44-32 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and it comes one week after a stunning 30-13 loss to the lowly Miami Dolphins. Against Tampa Bay, Allen had 317 yards with three touchdowns and a pair of interceptions, but he added three more touchdowns in the rushing game.

Three different players caught touchdown passes from Allen, and the offense put up the most points of the season and it was their third 40-point game of the year.

However, Allen and company were dealt some injury news on Wednesday, just a day before the TNF clash against Houston.

“Coach McDermott has ruled TE Dalton Kincaid, WR Curtis Samuel and WR Mecole Hardman Jr. out for Thursday's game.”

Hardman had just one target against Tampa Bay, but Samuel had two catches for 19 yards in that game.

Kincaid missed the last game with the injury, and he is now out for the second week in a row. The Bills' tight end had six catches for 101 yards and a score against the Kansas City Chiefs at the start of November, so he was just picking up steam before missing time.

Defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis is listed as questionable due to a shoulder injury, but Buffalo missing three offensive players could be a concern in this Thursday night road game.