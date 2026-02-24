Nike has always been the foremost authority for all things basketball footwear, remaining the leader in innovative silhouettes since the early 1970's. The list of notable athletes is almost endless, outfitting some of the best to ever play the game like Michael Jordan and LeBron James. In reviving numerous models throughout 2025 and now 2026, Nike plans to resurrect the Nike Air Flightposite 3 sneakers for the first time ever.

Nike first introduced the Flightposite silhouette in 1999 as a part of their Nike Alpha Project. The shoes were designed by sneaker architect Eric Avar, who's responsible for some of the most iconic Nike sneakers of all-time like the Foamposite and and Nike Kobe signature line.

The Nike Flightposite series was favored by several superstars from the late-90's and early-2000's, most notably Timberwolves' Kevin Garnett, Spurs' Tim Duncan, and Knicks' Allan Houston. For the first time since the Flightposite 3 released in 2001, Nike will bring back the hyper futuristic silhouette again in 2027.

Nike Air Flightposite 3

Allan Houston in the Nike Air Flightposite 3. pic.twitter.com/Y14GRbgiUA — Sneaker History (@SneakerHistory) July 7, 2021



Following a similar foamposite construction to classics like the Air Foamposite and both previous Flightposite models, the third edition is likely the most outlandish looking of the collection. They look straight out of a sci-fi movie thanks to the “pods” along the sides and were marketed by some of the best players in the game. Reinforced with straps across the midfoot, the entire upper is done in foamposite material and based in a reactive Nike Zoom outsole.

Expected to land in a multitude of colorways throughout 2027, Nike plans to add more reimagined looks to the classic sneakers. Typically coming at an elevated price tag thanks to their premium materials, expect this pair to be well over $200 off the shelves. Furthermore, fans have been clamoring for these to return over the last quarter decade, so expect a ton of hype when these land on Nike SNKRS next year.