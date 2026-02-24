The Seattle Seahawks are facing a big NFL free agency decision involving Super Bowl 60 hero Kenneth Walker III.

The star running back, who played a huge role in the Seahawks' win in the Super Bowl against Drake Maye and the New England Patriots, does not have a contract in 2026 and beyond and it is possible that the Seahawks would lose him to another team in free agency.

That is a scenario that Seattle and its fans very likely don't want to see in the offseason.

However, Seahawks general manager John Schneider did not sound too committed to the idea of having the former Michigan State Spartans star back.

“We’d love to have Ken back, and he knows this better than anybody, it’s about our (70-man roster) and our collective and what that’s going to look like,” Schneider said on Tuesday (h/t Brady Henderson of ESPN).

There is still time for the Seahawks and Walker's side to negotiate a new contract, with Schneider saying that it's part of the plan.

“We’ll have those meetings down here,” Scheyer continued. “We’ll start talking to all the agents and we’ll have a better feel of where we’re going towards the end of the week.”

Using the franchise tag on Walker is also an option for the Seahawks, though it has been previously reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN that the reigning Super Bowl champions are “unlikely” to take that route.

Walker is not Seattle's only priority, with star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and cornerback Devon Witherspoon also looking to get extension contracts.