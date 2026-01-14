Overcoming a Super Bowl-winning head coach and elite Denver Broncos defense in a boisterous environment will be difficult enough for the Buffalo Bills, but the high altitude will also be a factor in Saturday's AFC Divisional game. Fortunately for the visitors, their star quarterback understands what it is like to perform in such conditions.

Former Wyoming Cowboys standout Josh Allen played in elevation during college, so perhaps he can help his teammates get ready for the grueling experience that potentially awaits them in Mile High.

“Physically it's going to challenge you,” Allen told the media, per CBS Colorado's Romi Bean. “Best thing we can do is not really talk about it… it is an advantage… it's going to be tough but we gotta fight through it.”

Having played at Wyoming, Josh Allen knows how big a factor high altitude can be: "Physically it's going to challenge you… best thing we can do is not really talk about it… it is an advantage… it's going to be tough but we gotta fight through it." pic.twitter.com/1KP5W3X7Ix — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) January 14, 2026

Article Continues Below

The Bills centerpiece has not competed in Denver since 2020, but fans can take satisfaction in knowing that he torched the Broncos for 359 passing yards and four total touchdowns in that regular season game. He should face much more resistance in this upcoming playoffs matchup, however.

Denver's defense led the NFL in sacks and ranked in the top-three in points, total yards and rushing yards per game this season. Allen will have to navigate fierce obstacles at every level, but if any current postseason player can neutralize such daunting circumstances, it is probably No. 17.

Josh Allen went into hero mode to will the Bills past the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card Round, and he may need to do the same versus the Broncos. The 2024-25 MVP uses his big arm and stellar mobility to consistently manufacture offense, but he also relies on a tenacious mindset to propel Buffalo into AFC contention.

If the franchise is going to secure another opportunity to play for a Super Bowl appearance, he will have to embody that vitally important attribute in Denver. The Bills still have a few days left to mentally prepare themselves for their opponent, and the conditions.