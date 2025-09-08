Just like that, it's just a few months to go before it's Christmas once again. It's that special time of the year marked by precious gifts, memorable family meals, heartwarming holiday songs, and a romantic movie involving the Buffalo Bills.

For the second straight year, the NFL and the Hallmark Channel teamed up to produce a feel-good film for their holiday series. Last year, the Kansas City Chiefs were highlighted in “Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story.” Now, it's the Bills' turn in “Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story.”

The official trailer was released on Sunday before Buffalo took on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1 at Highmark Stadium. It will premiere on September 22 on the Hallmark Channel.

FIRST LOOK! Christmas cheer meets @buffalobills spirit. 🏈🎄 An all-star cast and special appearances from the Bills universe! The countdown begins! #HolidayTouchdown: A Bills Love Story premieres Saturday, November 22. #hallmarkchannel #buffalobills #nfl pic.twitter.com/g50HyIGMyv — Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel) September 7, 2025

It stars Holland Roden, who plays a pediatrician, and Matthew Daddario, who portrays a team official of the Bills. Their characters are longtime friends, whose families are die-hard fans of the Bills. They are on a quest to find the sender of an anonymous Christmas gift for six decades.

Other cast members include “The Sopranos” stars Joe Pantoliano and Steve Schirripa and veteran actress Tracy Pollan.

According to a report from People's Breanne Heldman, several members of the Bills, including coach Sean McDermott, tight end Dawson Knox, defensive tackle DeWayne Carter, wide receiver Joshua Palmer, and long snapper Reid Ferguson have cameo appearances.

Bills icons Jim Kelly, Steve Tasker, Thurman Thomas, and Scott Norwood also have brief roles.

Fans expressed their excitement for the new movie.

“I love it,” said @BAD91BANG.

“This looks so fun, I love it,” echoed @Crazy4Skinner53.

“Clearing my schedule,” wrote @DhaneBriere.

“Can't wait for this movie,” added @kbobb01.

@davidgoltry posted a GIF to show his support.

The filming for “Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story” began in May, with scenes across Buffalo and centered at Highmark Stadium. It should be extra poignant for fans since it's the Bills' final season at the legendary venue.

After all, nothing embodies the true spirit of Christmas than people screaming, “Go Bills!”