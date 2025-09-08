The Baltimore Ravens and the Buffalo Bills are engaged in a marquee matchup in the first Sunday Night Football game of the 2025 NFL season, and so far, the game has been a treat for action-thirsty fans of both teams' fanbases.

Derrick Henry and the Ravens took control of the first half, as they headed to their locker room with a seven-point lead. That could have been a 10-point advantage for Baltimore, but Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen made a big throw to tight end Dalton Kincaid near the end of the second quarter to give veteran kicker Matt Prater a chance to score a field goal and chop down the Ravens' cushion.

Kincaid's catch left just two seconds on the clock in the first half, but several Ravens players already started jogging to the tunnel, thinking that the time had run out.

A ref can be heard during the game's broadcast asking Baltimore players to return and stay on the game, as the Bills still have a drive to finish.

Lamar was outta there 😂 pic.twitter.com/su5F0cm67i — NFL (@NFL) September 8, 2025

The 41-year-old Prater then managed to find the target between the uprights, draining a 43-yard field goal to trim the Ravens' lead and give the Bulls some measure of momentum into the second half.

Article Continues Below

Matt Prater with the 43-yard FG for the Bills to end the 1st half 🔥pic.twitter.com/nKmUT6tGXr — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 8, 2025

Despite Prater's field goal, it doesn't diminish the great first half that Baltimore had. Lamar Jackson went 8-for-10 for 67 passing yards in the first two periods, while Henry looked like a problem the Bills did not have an answer for, as the hulking tailback generated a total of 123 rushing yards and a touchdown on nine carries through just the first two quarters.

As a team, Baltimore garnered 212 total yards in the first half to just 167 by Josh Allen and the Bills.

The Ravens and the Bills are teams widely viewed as among the chief contenders to win the Super Bowl in 2026. Both teams combined for 25 victories and won their respective division titles, but fell short in the subsequent postseason.

Looking ahead, Baltimore has a date with the Cleveland Browns at home in Week 2, while the Bills are scheduled to take on the New York Jets on the road up next.