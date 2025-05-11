The Buffalo Bills front office hasn't been shy when it comes to handing out long-term contract extensions this offseason, but one guy who has notably not earned the new deal he's looking for is star running back James Cook. With talks between Cook and the Bills ongoing, he recently weighed in on the situation, providing some eye-opening comments in the process.

Cook earned his second straight Pro Bowl selection in 2024, racking up 1,009 yards and a league-leading 16 touchdowns on the ground, while also hauling in 32 passes for 258 yards and another pair of scores. Cook hasn't been shy in making it known he wants a new contract this offseason, and while he indicated he plans on continuing to be a good teammate during this contract drama, he refused to reveal whether he's planning a holdout if he doesn't get the deal he's looking for.

“However it works out, it works out,” Cook told PokerNews when asked about his contract. “I mean, I just make sure the business is a business, and just do whatever I can to always be there for my teammates, and however it works out, it works out. And then we go play football.”

“I necessarily don't want to talk about it right now, because it's like, it's something I want to hold in to myself,” Cook said about a potential holdout. “Just let the business take care of the business.”

James Cook not tipping his hand when it comes Bills contract negotiations

Considering the fact he's entering the final year of his rookie contract, it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that Cook is looking for a new contract. His demands have been quite high, though, and to this point, Buffalo's front office hasn't appeared all that interested in giving him what he wants. With training camp quickly approaching, it's fair to wonder whether a holdout is looming for Cook.

There's no doubt that Cook has proven his worth to the Bills, but he may have to soften his demands if he wants to sign a long-term deal with the team that selected him in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft. For now, the two sides are trying to find common ground, and while there's time for a deal to be reached, Buffalo may have a problem on their hands if Cook doesn't have a new contract by training camp.